Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
115 W 16TH STREET
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:43 AM

115 W 16TH STREET

115 W 16th St · No Longer Available
Location

115 W 16th St, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Well maintained 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Block Home on a park like setting in the Sanford Heights district. Original terrazzo floors throughout. Open floor plan makes for easy living. Living Room/Dining Room combo opens to kitchen and to family room. Wonderful screened porch off family room - perfect for those cooler evenings! Spacious bedrooms with nicely sized closets. Master suite with walk in closet and updated bath. Private Fenced backyard. 2 Car Carport. Laundry room off carport - Washer/Dryer Included! Close proximity to the Historic District entertainment district - shops, galleries, breweries, marina and Riverwalk are all a bike ride or golf cart ride away. Come discover the small town living in the City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 W 16TH STREET have any available units?
115 W 16TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 115 W 16TH STREET have?
Some of 115 W 16TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 W 16TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
115 W 16TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 W 16TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 115 W 16TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 115 W 16TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 115 W 16TH STREET offers parking.
Does 115 W 16TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 W 16TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 W 16TH STREET have a pool?
No, 115 W 16TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 115 W 16TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 115 W 16TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 115 W 16TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 W 16TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 W 16TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 W 16TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
