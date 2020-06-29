115 W 16TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Well maintained 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Block Home on a park like setting in the Sanford Heights district. Original terrazzo floors throughout. Open floor plan makes for easy living. Living Room/Dining Room combo opens to kitchen and to family room. Wonderful screened porch off family room - perfect for those cooler evenings! Spacious bedrooms with nicely sized closets. Master suite with walk in closet and updated bath. Private Fenced backyard. 2 Car Carport. Laundry room off carport - Washer/Dryer Included! Close proximity to the Historic District entertainment district - shops, galleries, breweries, marina and Riverwalk are all a bike ride or golf cart ride away. Come discover the small town living in the City!