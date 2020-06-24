113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE

Amenities

3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Open Floor Plan, Living Room, Dining Room, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Appliances Included (Stainless Steel): Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal, Large Pantry, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups, Tile and Laminate Wood Throughout Home, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks with Separate Tub and Shower, Walk in Closets, Security System, Sprinkler System, Extensive Tropical Landscaping, Covered and Open Patio, Fenced Backyard, Gated Community, Lawn Care Included, Pets Ok Upon Owners Approval, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2004/ 1549 Sqft.