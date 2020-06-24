All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE

113 Venetian Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

113 Venetian Bay Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Open Floor Plan, Living Room, Dining Room, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Appliances Included (Stainless Steel): Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal, Large Pantry, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups, Tile and Laminate Wood Throughout Home, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks with Separate Tub and Shower, Walk in Closets, Security System, Sprinkler System, Extensive Tropical Landscaping, Covered and Open Patio, Fenced Backyard, Gated Community, Lawn Care Included, Pets Ok Upon Owners Approval, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2004/ 1549 Sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 VENETIAN BAY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
