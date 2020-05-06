All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 112 CANDLEWICK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
112 CANDLEWICK COURT
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

112 CANDLEWICK COURT

112 Candlewick Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

112 Candlewick Court, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Renovated beautiful 2/2 home. Enjoy the serenity of living on the lakefront and a view from your bedroom window and living area. Wake up to watch the ducks or enjoy a cup of coffee on your back patio facing the lake. Home is in a cul-de-sac nestled into a very nice community. Enjoy the liberties of a single family home with apartment style amenities, including access to community pool and maintenance free lawn care. Located in the Heathrow/Lake Mary area and minutes away from I-4 and 417 access. (Listing agent owner)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 CANDLEWICK COURT have any available units?
112 CANDLEWICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 112 CANDLEWICK COURT have?
Some of 112 CANDLEWICK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 CANDLEWICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
112 CANDLEWICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 CANDLEWICK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 112 CANDLEWICK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 112 CANDLEWICK COURT offer parking?
No, 112 CANDLEWICK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 112 CANDLEWICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 CANDLEWICK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 CANDLEWICK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 112 CANDLEWICK COURT has a pool.
Does 112 CANDLEWICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 112 CANDLEWICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 112 CANDLEWICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 CANDLEWICK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 CANDLEWICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 CANDLEWICK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology