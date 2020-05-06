112 CANDLEWICK COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool range refrigerator

Renovated beautiful 2/2 home. Enjoy the serenity of living on the lakefront and a view from your bedroom window and living area. Wake up to watch the ducks or enjoy a cup of coffee on your back patio facing the lake. Home is in a cul-de-sac nestled into a very nice community. Enjoy the liberties of a single family home with apartment style amenities, including access to community pool and maintenance free lawn care. Located in the Heathrow/Lake Mary area and minutes away from I-4 and 417 access. (Listing agent owner)