1114 Limestone Run Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous Greystone Community Townhome ** Available July 2019 ** - Located in the outstanding community of Greystone, this 3BR/2.5BA Townhome features a ground floor master suite with his & her closets and garden tub with separate shower, great room with sliding glass doors to open patio, handsome kitchen with all appliances and closet pantry, guest half bath, and inside laundry room with sink. Upstairs, 2 bedrooms and full tub bath. Ceiling fans, blinds and verticals are provided throughout. There is also a double garage with door opener. The gated community offers a beautifully landscaped gated entry, club house, pool, tot lot and work out facilities with a location that's hard to beat- near restaurants, shopping and entertainment! A wonderful place to call home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2286104)