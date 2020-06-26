All apartments in Sanford
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

1114 Limestone Run

1114 Limestone Run · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Limestone Run, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
1114 Limestone Run Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous Greystone Community Townhome ** Available July 2019 ** - Located in the outstanding community of Greystone, this 3BR/2.5BA Townhome features a ground floor master suite with his & her closets and garden tub with separate shower, great room with sliding glass doors to open patio, handsome kitchen with all appliances and closet pantry, guest half bath, and inside laundry room with sink. Upstairs, 2 bedrooms and full tub bath. Ceiling fans, blinds and verticals are provided throughout. There is also a double garage with door opener. The gated community offers a beautifully landscaped gated entry, club house, pool, tot lot and work out facilities with a location that's hard to beat- near restaurants, shopping and entertainment! A wonderful place to call home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2286104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Limestone Run have any available units?
1114 Limestone Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1114 Limestone Run have?
Some of 1114 Limestone Run's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Limestone Run currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Limestone Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Limestone Run pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Limestone Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1114 Limestone Run offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Limestone Run offers parking.
Does 1114 Limestone Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Limestone Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Limestone Run have a pool?
Yes, 1114 Limestone Run has a pool.
Does 1114 Limestone Run have accessible units?
No, 1114 Limestone Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Limestone Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Limestone Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Limestone Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Limestone Run does not have units with air conditioning.
