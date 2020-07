Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

REMODELED AND MOVE IN READY - Newly remodeled home with laminate and tile flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances included. Remodeled bathrooms with bathtub/shower. No immediate neighbors, as this house is located in a corner. Make this cozy and secluded home yours today!



(RLNE5198428)