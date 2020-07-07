All apartments in Sanford
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

107 COBBLESTONE WAY

107 Cobblestone Way · No Longer Available
Location

107 Cobblestone Way, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful recently renovated house in Sanford! Dining area off kitchen, skylights through out, brand new floors and counter tops. Yard is fully fenced with covered patio. Attached one car garage with laundry hookups. Community pool and recreation area! Rent is $1,375/month, with a $1,375 Deposit. Here are our requirements: Gross income must be 3 times of monthly rent, No previous evictions, maximum 2 Occupants per room. Application fee of $75/per person (Cash, Check, only Money Order only).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 COBBLESTONE WAY have any available units?
107 COBBLESTONE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 107 COBBLESTONE WAY have?
Some of 107 COBBLESTONE WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 COBBLESTONE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
107 COBBLESTONE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 COBBLESTONE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 107 COBBLESTONE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 107 COBBLESTONE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 107 COBBLESTONE WAY offers parking.
Does 107 COBBLESTONE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 COBBLESTONE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 COBBLESTONE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 107 COBBLESTONE WAY has a pool.
Does 107 COBBLESTONE WAY have accessible units?
No, 107 COBBLESTONE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 107 COBBLESTONE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 COBBLESTONE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 COBBLESTONE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 COBBLESTONE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

