107 COBBLESTONE WAY

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful recently renovated house in Sanford! Dining area off kitchen, skylights through out, brand new floors and counter tops. Yard is fully fenced with covered patio. Attached one car garage with laundry hookups. Community pool and recreation area! Rent is $1,375/month, with a $1,375 Deposit. Here are our requirements: Gross income must be 3 times of monthly rent, No previous evictions, maximum 2 Occupants per room. Application fee of $75/per person (Cash, Check, only Money Order only).