103 BROADARROW PLACE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended drive, a garage, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, lots of outdoor space, and a screened-in patio for enjoying your morning coffee. The interior features stylish tile flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, and an open layout for making long-lasting memories. Additionally, the bedrooms offer plenty of space for relaxing in comfort, and the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home.