Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

1005 Pine Avenue Unit B

1005 Pine Avenue · (407) 337-3985
Location

1005 Pine Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this wonderfully located 1bd/1bth home in Sanford Florida. Steps away from downtown Sanford, the location doesn't get any better. The home features 723 Sqft of living space, with a great living room, bedroom, and kitchen area. Schedule your showing today. This one will not last!

All person(s) aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, or have ever been evicted or have a bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B have any available units?
1005 Pine Avenue Unit B has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Pine Avenue Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B offer parking?
No, 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B have a pool?
No, 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Pine Avenue Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
