1005 Pine Avenue Unit B

Welcome home to this wonderfully located 1bd/1bth home in Sanford Florida. Steps away from downtown Sanford, the location doesn't get any better. The home features 723 Sqft of living space, with a great living room, bedroom, and kitchen area. Schedule your showing today. This one will not last!



All person(s) aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, or have ever been evicted or have a bad rental history.