Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1001 Gemstone Cove
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

1001 Gemstone Cove

1001 Gemstone Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Gemstone Cove, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath Gated Townhome for Rent in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath Gated Townhome for Rent in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the gated community Greystone! SPACIOUS living area highlights wood laminate flooring and natural lighting! CHARMING kitchen has granite counters, an ample amount of 42'' Cherry cabinetry, tiled back splash and breakfast bar. There is a separate dining area for entertaining family and friends. All three bedrooms have individual full baths. LARGE master suite with two closets, two vanities, jetted tub and separate shower. Sit back and relax and enjoy the view of the community on the screen enclosed patio. The community is gated and features a swimming pool, playground, and an exercise facility. Greystone is located just minutes from Seminole Towne Center, I-4, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable per owner. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. Professionally managed by Atrium Management. Call 407-585-2721 today for an appointment to view this beautiful home. AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 7TH!!

(RLNE2697596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Gemstone Cove have any available units?
1001 Gemstone Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1001 Gemstone Cove have?
Some of 1001 Gemstone Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Gemstone Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Gemstone Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Gemstone Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Gemstone Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Gemstone Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Gemstone Cove offers parking.
Does 1001 Gemstone Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Gemstone Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Gemstone Cove have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Gemstone Cove has a pool.
Does 1001 Gemstone Cove have accessible units?
No, 1001 Gemstone Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Gemstone Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Gemstone Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Gemstone Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Gemstone Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

