1001 Gemstone Cove

Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath Gated Townhome for Rent in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath Gated Townhome for Rent in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the gated community Greystone! SPACIOUS living area highlights wood laminate flooring and natural lighting! CHARMING kitchen has granite counters, an ample amount of 42'' Cherry cabinetry, tiled back splash and breakfast bar. There is a separate dining area for entertaining family and friends. All three bedrooms have individual full baths. LARGE master suite with two closets, two vanities, jetted tub and separate shower. Sit back and relax and enjoy the view of the community on the screen enclosed patio. The community is gated and features a swimming pool, playground, and an exercise facility. Greystone is located just minutes from Seminole Towne Center, I-4, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable per owner. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. Professionally managed by Atrium Management. Call 407-585-2721 today for an appointment to view this beautiful home. AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 7TH!!



(RLNE2697596)