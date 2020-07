Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL FULLY UPDATED 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME IN A PRIME SAFETY HARBOR LOCATION. HOME FEATURES, NEWER WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, BRAND NEW KITCHE WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FRESH PAINT IN AND OUT, HIGH CEILING IN LIVING ROOM, 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, A BEAUTIFUL WOODED YARD, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SAFETY HARBOR, CLEARWATER, WITH EASY ACCESS TO TAMPA, ST PETERSBURG AND MUCH MORE.