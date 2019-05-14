All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 34 Harbor Lake Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
34 Harbor Lake Circle
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

34 Harbor Lake Circle

34 Harbor Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

34 Harbor Lake Circle, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Harbor Oaks Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Wonderful home located in beautiful Safety Harbor! Pristine and move in ready!! Just some of the recent updates in 2019 include: New waterproof vinyl floors, updated bathrooms, all new paint interior/exterior, new fixtures and ceiling fans, freshly landscaped. Fully fenced rear yard with large lanai, wood deck and loads of privacy!! Enjoy all Safety Harbor has to offer!! Close to Philippe Park, Safety Harbor Resort and Spa, beautiful downtown waterfront, local pubs/bars/restaurants, shopping, walking/bike trails, local music, street festivals and wonderful events downtown throughout the year!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX ACTION FIRST OF FLORIDA

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Harbor Lake Circle have any available units?
34 Harbor Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 34 Harbor Lake Circle have?
Some of 34 Harbor Lake Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Harbor Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
34 Harbor Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Harbor Lake Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Harbor Lake Circle is pet friendly.
Does 34 Harbor Lake Circle offer parking?
No, 34 Harbor Lake Circle does not offer parking.
Does 34 Harbor Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Harbor Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Harbor Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 34 Harbor Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 34 Harbor Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 34 Harbor Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Harbor Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Harbor Lake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Harbor Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Harbor Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Garages
Safety Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Kenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa