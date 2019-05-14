34 Harbor Lake Circle

Amenities

Wonderful home located in beautiful Safety Harbor! Pristine and move in ready!! Just some of the recent updates in 2019 include: New waterproof vinyl floors, updated bathrooms, all new paint interior/exterior, new fixtures and ceiling fans, freshly landscaped. Fully fenced rear yard with large lanai, wood deck and loads of privacy!! Enjoy all Safety Harbor has to offer!! Close to Philippe Park, Safety Harbor Resort and Spa, beautiful downtown waterfront, local pubs/bars/restaurants, shopping, walking/bike trails, local music, street festivals and wonderful events downtown throughout the year!



