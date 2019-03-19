All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE

32 Harbor Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

32 Harbor Lake Circle, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Harbor Oaks Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Historic Safety Harbor! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is exceptionally clean, and well maintained. New a/c unit in 2017, new electrical panel 2017, Spacious open floor plan with 1792 sq. ft. in one of Safety Harbors highly sought after neighborhoods. Ceramic tile, eat-in-kitchen, skylights and vaulted ceilings. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and full size washer/dryer. Double car garage, fenced yard. Just minutes from Safety Harbor’s downtown district which offers shopping, Safety Harbor Spa, a municipal pier, library, marina and parks. Convenient to all points in Pinellas and Tampa, including beaches, shopping, entertainment and the airport. Lawn service is included with rent. All decisions regarding a pet, will be made by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 HARBOR LAKE CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Garages
Safety Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Kenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa