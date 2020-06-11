All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 2966 Shore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
2966 Shore Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

2966 Shore Dr

2966 Shore Drive · (813) 251-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2966 Shore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom/2Bath Home in Bayfront Manor located across the street from the beautiful Bay! Open floorplan with wood flooring throughout, cozy wood burning fireplace, 1-car garage, screened lanai, and huge backyard with 6-ft privacy fence. This location is perfect! Far enough away from the local festivities on Main Street in Safety Harbor but so close to all the conveniences of shopping and restaurants in Oldsmar. Easy commute to Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg. Just minutes from Phillippe Park for boat launching and water access! Virtual video only. Occupied/Available. Home can be available sooner upon request. As early as 07.15.2020. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/RFtsWbNN57E

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2966 Shore Dr have any available units?
2966 Shore Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2966 Shore Dr have?
Some of 2966 Shore Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2966 Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2966 Shore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2966 Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2966 Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2966 Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2966 Shore Dr does offer parking.
Does 2966 Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2966 Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2966 Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 2966 Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2966 Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 2966 Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2966 Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2966 Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2966 Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2966 Shore Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2966 Shore Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Pool
Safety Harbor Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity