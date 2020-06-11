2966 Shore Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom/2Bath Home in Bayfront Manor located across the street from the beautiful Bay! Open floorplan with wood flooring throughout, cozy wood burning fireplace, 1-car garage, screened lanai, and huge backyard with 6-ft privacy fence. This location is perfect! Far enough away from the local festivities on Main Street in Safety Harbor but so close to all the conveniences of shopping and restaurants in Oldsmar. Easy commute to Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg. Just minutes from Phillippe Park for boat launching and water access! Virtual video only. Occupied/Available. Home can be available sooner upon request. As early as 07.15.2020. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/RFtsWbNN57E