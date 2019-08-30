All apartments in Safety Harbor
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:51 PM

289 TUCKER STREET

289 Tucker Street · No Longer Available
Location

289 Tucker Street, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
A charming Safety Harbor 3 bedroom cottage home located on the brink streets in walking distance to the bay, parks, marina, trail, Safety Harbor Spa & Resort and Downtown shops and restaurants. Home features ceramic tile and vinyl plank flooring, custom designs, newer windows, newer dimensional shingle roof, newly painted inside and out, updated appliances, complete new plumbing(2018), electrical updates, washer and dryer, and a large vinyl storage shed. Rent includes the lawn care, water and trash collection. A rare opportunity to lease in one of the most sought after locations in Safety Harbor. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 TUCKER STREET have any available units?
289 TUCKER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 289 TUCKER STREET have?
Some of 289 TUCKER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 TUCKER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
289 TUCKER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 TUCKER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 289 TUCKER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 289 TUCKER STREET offer parking?
No, 289 TUCKER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 289 TUCKER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 289 TUCKER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 TUCKER STREET have a pool?
No, 289 TUCKER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 289 TUCKER STREET have accessible units?
No, 289 TUCKER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 289 TUCKER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 289 TUCKER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 289 TUCKER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 TUCKER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
