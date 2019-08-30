289 TUCKER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan hot tub range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

A charming Safety Harbor 3 bedroom cottage home located on the brink streets in walking distance to the bay, parks, marina, trail, Safety Harbor Spa & Resort and Downtown shops and restaurants. Home features ceramic tile and vinyl plank flooring, custom designs, newer windows, newer dimensional shingle roof, newly painted inside and out, updated appliances, complete new plumbing(2018), electrical updates, washer and dryer, and a large vinyl storage shed. Rent includes the lawn care, water and trash collection. A rare opportunity to lease in one of the most sought after locations in Safety Harbor. A Must See!