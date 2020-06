Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Charming Safety Harbor home located in walking distance to the bay, spa, and Downtown shops & restaurants. Beautifully remodeled interior with updated bathroom & full kitchen with newer appliances(2019), newly refinished hardwood floors(2019) and tiled bathroom, newly painted(2019), central a/c, and newer windows. Property features a large fenced yard and open patio. The upstairs home only is available for lease. A Must See!