All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 212 7th St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
212 7th St N
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:54 AM

212 7th St N

212 7th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

212 7th Street North, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Nice 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit available now. Right when you walk in you'll find vaulted ceilings with wooden beams and an updated kitchen. The kitchen comes furnished with matching stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, oven and microwave. New light fixtures and ceiling fans in each bedroom. Open floor plan with living room and kitchen combo. Stone facade detailing on living room wall as well as wood accents. 1 bedroom has french doors which open into the spacious fenced in backyard. Both bedrooms have carpet and good size closets. Great location and a 10 min walk to the water and Main street! Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling and lawn service! Tenant responsible for electricity and cable / internet. 1 pet is allowed, no aggressive breed or over 75 lbs. This will not last long so schedule a showing today.

$50 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 7th St N have any available units?
212 7th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 212 7th St N have?
Some of 212 7th St N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 7th St N currently offering any rent specials?
212 7th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 7th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 7th St N is pet friendly.
Does 212 7th St N offer parking?
No, 212 7th St N does not offer parking.
Does 212 7th St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 7th St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 7th St N have a pool?
No, 212 7th St N does not have a pool.
Does 212 7th St N have accessible units?
No, 212 7th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 212 7th St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 7th St N has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 7th St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 7th St N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSafety Harbor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Safety Harbor 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSafety Harbor Apartments with Garages
Safety Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Kenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa