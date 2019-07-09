212 7th St N

Amenities

Nice 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit available now. Right when you walk in you'll find vaulted ceilings with wooden beams and an updated kitchen. The kitchen comes furnished with matching stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, oven and microwave. New light fixtures and ceiling fans in each bedroom. Open floor plan with living room and kitchen combo. Stone facade detailing on living room wall as well as wood accents. 1 bedroom has french doors which open into the spacious fenced in backyard. Both bedrooms have carpet and good size closets. Great location and a 10 min walk to the water and Main street! Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling and lawn service! Tenant responsible for electricity and cable / internet. 1 pet is allowed, no aggressive breed or over 75 lbs. This will not last long so schedule a showing today.



$50 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida

4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609