1354 CADHAY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

GORGEOUS VILLA IN MUCH SOUGHT AFTER SAFETY HARBOR! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED INSIDE! EXCELLENT LOCATION!!! Close to the QUAINT Downtown Shops, Restaurants, Marina, Pier, Parks and bike paths. Beautiful eat-in Kitchen, Great Room and Dining Room have Vaulted Ceilings. Split bedroom floor plan for privacy. Master Bedroom has Large walk-in closet, Dual Vanity, Large Walk-in Tile Shower. New Vinyl flooring throughout. Pleasing designer color palette through out. New ceiling fans with lights. Inside Laundry with New Washer. Lots of closet space. Delightful screened in patio with outside storage and brick paver patio for grilling. TWO Assigned parking spaces in front of your unit. Community Pool and Spa. So many pluses!! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!