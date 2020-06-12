All apartments in Safety Harbor
Find more places like 123 4TH AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
123 4TH AVENUE S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

123 4TH AVENUE S

123 4th Avenue South · (727) 420-1975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Safety Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

123 4th Avenue South, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
fire pit
hot tub
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
hot tub
Cozy, comfortable and relaxing accommodations! Furnished 2/1, double lot for short or long term (flexible terms and rates). Extended-stay, job relocations, work assignments, or other transitions. Beautiful grounds include several sitting areas and a fire pit. The cottage is conveniently located in the center of town so you can walk or ride a bike to all the local businesses. Safety Harbor is secret little hideaway located on Old Tampa Bay, neighbored by the major cities of Clearwater, Tampa and St. Petersburg. This quaint community has a famous resort, distinctive shops, award winning restaurants, beautiful parks, cultural venues, a variety of holistic businesses, Farmer's Market, Music and Art Festivals, and Third Friday Festivals. Philippe Park is located on the banks of Old Tampa Bay - it's a fantastic park offering many recreational activities including covered picnic pavilions, walking/biking trail, a boat ramp, tropical gardens and wildlife. Tampa Airport 15 miles, Clearwater Beach 8 miles, Safety Harbor Pier and Spa is just a few blocks away!
Perfect relocation opportunity, temporary or permanent residence. Currently furnished but can be rented unfurnished for an annual lease. Flexible terms and there is parking available for a boat or RV. $2200 June-November, $3800 December-May

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 4TH AVENUE S have any available units?
123 4TH AVENUE S has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 4TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 123 4TH AVENUE S's amenities include parking, fire pit, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 4TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
123 4TH AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 4TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 123 4TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 123 4TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 123 4TH AVENUE S does offer parking.
Does 123 4TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 4TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 4TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 123 4TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 123 4TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 123 4TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 123 4TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 4TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 4TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 4TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 123 4TH AVENUE S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Pool
Safety Harbor Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity