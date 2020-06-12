123 4TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Cozy, comfortable and relaxing accommodations! Furnished 2/1, double lot for short or long term (flexible terms and rates). Extended-stay, job relocations, work assignments, or other transitions. Beautiful grounds include several sitting areas and a fire pit. The cottage is conveniently located in the center of town so you can walk or ride a bike to all the local businesses. Safety Harbor is secret little hideaway located on Old Tampa Bay, neighbored by the major cities of Clearwater, Tampa and St. Petersburg. This quaint community has a famous resort, distinctive shops, award winning restaurants, beautiful parks, cultural venues, a variety of holistic businesses, Farmer's Market, Music and Art Festivals, and Third Friday Festivals. Philippe Park is located on the banks of Old Tampa Bay - it's a fantastic park offering many recreational activities including covered picnic pavilions, walking/biking trail, a boat ramp, tropical gardens and wildlife. Tampa Airport 15 miles, Clearwater Beach 8 miles, Safety Harbor Pier and Spa is just a few blocks away!

Perfect relocation opportunity, temporary or permanent residence. Currently furnished but can be rented unfurnished for an annual lease. Flexible terms and there is parking available for a boat or RV. $2200 June-November, $3800 December-May