1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

EVERY ROOM w/a view!This spectacular waterfront beauty w/4beds,bonus,den,office niche & Florida rm;3 full baths & a 2 car courtyard entry oversized garage;the circular drive out front brings you up the landscaped walk way onto a beautiful wrap around front porch that is perfect for watching the sunrises in the morning;inside you will find extensive travertine marble flooring;updated kit w/wood cabinets & granite tops;the 2 story volume ceiling adorns the fam gathering room w/built in desk & adjacent to a private office room w/beautiful views;an oversized bonus room is perfect for entertaining complete w/fireplace & open to the Florida room both have peek a boo views of the water & the outdoor pool area;Enjoy a cool drink while sitting at the pool bar & taking in the Florida sunshine;master retreat is downstairs & has 3 closets all w/built ins;the window seat overlooks the water;the bath has been updated w/double vanity;reunion size shower & jacuzzi tub + private water closet;you also have a full bath down for guests & your laundry w/outdoor access;upstairs boasts 3 spacious bedrooms w/1 having a den adjacent;the front bedroom has access to the upstairs balcony;the views of which give you a slice of paradise;the full bath up has been totally updated w/bowl sink,shower w/built in seat & upgraded fixtures, lights & flooring;all of this in the highly sought after Bayshore area of Safety Harbor close to the dwntown eateries & waterfront walking trails.Enjoy 4th of July fireworks, Starbucks & community events