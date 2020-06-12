All apartments in Safety Harbor
1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE

1205 North Bayshore Drive · (727) 647-2706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1205 North Bayshore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3151 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
EVERY ROOM w/a view!This spectacular waterfront beauty w/4beds,bonus,den,office niche & Florida rm;3 full baths & a 2 car courtyard entry oversized garage;the circular drive out front brings you up the landscaped walk way onto a beautiful wrap around front porch that is perfect for watching the sunrises in the morning;inside you will find extensive travertine marble flooring;updated kit w/wood cabinets & granite tops;the 2 story volume ceiling adorns the fam gathering room w/built in desk & adjacent to a private office room w/beautiful views;an oversized bonus room is perfect for entertaining complete w/fireplace & open to the Florida room both have peek a boo views of the water & the outdoor pool area;Enjoy a cool drink while sitting at the pool bar & taking in the Florida sunshine;master retreat is downstairs & has 3 closets all w/built ins;the window seat overlooks the water;the bath has been updated w/double vanity;reunion size shower & jacuzzi tub + private water closet;you also have a full bath down for guests & your laundry w/outdoor access;upstairs boasts 3 spacious bedrooms w/1 having a den adjacent;the front bedroom has access to the upstairs balcony;the views of which give you a slice of paradise;the full bath up has been totally updated w/bowl sink,shower w/built in seat & upgraded fixtures, lights & flooring;all of this in the highly sought after Bayshore area of Safety Harbor close to the dwntown eateries & waterfront walking trails.Enjoy 4th of July fireworks, Starbucks & community events

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have any available units?
1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Safety Harbor.
Does 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
