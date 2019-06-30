All apartments in Safety Harbor
105 6th St N 6TH STREET N
105 6th St N 6TH STREET N

105 6th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

105 6th Street North, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
hot tub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location! In the heart of Safety Harbor just minutes away from Downtown Safety Harbor, Public Library with a lot of activities, Marina, Pier and Spa. Plenty of dining choices and close to shopping, medical facilities and plenty of entertainment. Easy commute to Tampa, Clearwater, St Petersburg and the Tampa International Airport and the St Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Enjoy Professional Sports like Football, Soccer, Hockey, and Baseball. Rent includes lawn maintenance, Trash pick up, water and sewer. Small Dog under 15 Lbs OK with non-refundable pet fee
Electric Glass top Stove
Overhead Convection Oven
Dishwasher
Washer & Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

