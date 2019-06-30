105 6th St N 6TH STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly hot tub range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Location, Location, Location! In the heart of Safety Harbor just minutes away from Downtown Safety Harbor, Public Library with a lot of activities, Marina, Pier and Spa. Plenty of dining choices and close to shopping, medical facilities and plenty of entertainment. Easy commute to Tampa, Clearwater, St Petersburg and the Tampa International Airport and the St Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Enjoy Professional Sports like Football, Soccer, Hockey, and Baseball. Rent includes lawn maintenance, Trash pick up, water and sewer. Small Dog under 15 Lbs OK with non-refundable pet fee

Electric Glass top Stove

Overhead Convection Oven

Dishwasher

Washer & Dryer