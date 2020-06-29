All apartments in Ruskin
2315 Roanoke Springs Dr
2315 Roanoke Springs Dr

2315 Roanoke Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2315 Roanoke Springs Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous Executive Home - HOA approval required.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE4938041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr have any available units?
2315 Roanoke Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruskin, FL.
Is 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Roanoke Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr offer parking?
No, 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 Roanoke Springs Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
