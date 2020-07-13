/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM
82 Apartments for rent in Ruskin, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
33 Units Available
Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle, Ruskin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1527 sqft
Sheltering trees and dappled shade. Still ponds and gracious lawns. Shadetree was designed to be home to simple luxury that is in harmony with its lush natural surroundings.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
410 Blakely Court
410 Blakely Court, Ruskin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1864 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1616 Atlantic Drive
1616 Atlantic Drive, Ruskin, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,145
2827 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1614 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1614 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1817 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1744 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1744 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1936 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1619 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1619 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
1936 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,949
2896 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,896 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2204 4th St SW
2204 4th Street Southwest, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1817 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2-bathroom single family house in Ruskin Community available for rent in mid July.
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD
422 Bahia Beach Boulevard, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1258 sqft
ANNUAL, 12 month RENTAL, WATERFRONT town home with metal roof, concrete construction, and 4 spacious terraces to enjoy year round indoor/outdoor living in the seaside village of Little Harbor.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE
138 Cascade Bend Drive, Ruskin, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2505 sqft
Single family Lennar homes in Southshore/Ruskin! Gorgeous 2 story "Columbia" model 2389 sq ft, five bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with a loft and 2 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5330 CLOVER MIST DRIVE
5330 Clover Mist Drive, Ruskin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1711 sqft
Single family home is in gated community with a community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Ruskin
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE
611 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2866 sqft
Check out this incredible new construction home facing an expansive protected conservation in Mira Bay, one of Tampa's premiere master planned waterfront communities! This home boats a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, tiled backsplash,
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
1012 NEWPOINT LOOP
1012 Newpoint Loop, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY FURNISHINGS BROCKTON MODEL * 2/2/1.
1 of 11
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
2206 Chaney Dr, Lot 0212, #212
2206 Chaney Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
546 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* We are pleased to offer beautiful brand new 2018 1 bed 1 bath Park Model homes available for Sale or Long Term-rentals. Open concept floor plans with MANY upgrades and new appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Ruskin
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
$
126 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
15 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7447 Oxford Garden Cir.
7447 Oxford Gardens Circle, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1164 sqft
Covington Park - Great home located in desirable community of Covington Park. New beautiful flooring throughout the living area and new carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Cypressview
1704 AURA COURT
1704 Aura Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1506 sqft
Check this out... This community is it's own little world, easy access to everything Sun City Center has to offer!!! This Partially furnished villa is larger than most.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Lookout Drive
229 Lookout Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1291 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5103 Brickwood Rise Drive
5103 Brickwood Rise Drive, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1870 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
10009 Newminster Loop
10009 Newminster Loop, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1936 sqft
PERFECT OPPORTUNITY Awesome THREE bedroom two and half bathroom home available now with an open family room, dining room concept This property showcases 1936 square feet with huge windows for lots of sunshine, a back patio, spacious backyard and a
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6721 Cambridge Park Dr
6721 Cambridge Park Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2103 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home - Welcome home! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home has the most perfect layout! Enter through the relaxing screened front porch into the living/dining room with beautiful hardwood floors.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10145 Celtic Ash Dr
10145 Celtic Ash Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1862 sqft
Spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car-garage home is a lovely find. The open floor plan offers a living space that works for the entire family with almost 1900 sqft.
Similar Pages
Ruskin Apartments with GarageRuskin Apartments with GymRuskin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRuskin Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL