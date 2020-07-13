Apartment List
103 Apartments for rent in Ruskin, FL with parking

Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
33 Units Available
Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle, Ruskin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1527 sqft
Sheltering trees and dappled shade. Still ponds and gracious lawns. Shadetree was designed to be home to simple luxury that is in harmony with its lush natural surroundings.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
410 Blakely Court
410 Blakely Court, Ruskin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1864 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1614 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1614 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1817 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1744 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1744 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1936 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
819 15TH STREET NE
819 15th Street Northeast, Ruskin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1792 sqft
Can you picture yourself in this home? Sleek tile and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, updated appliances and rich wood cabinets.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1619 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1619 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
1936 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,949
2896 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,896 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2204 4th St SW
2204 4th Street Southwest, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1817 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2-bathroom single family house in Ruskin Community available for rent in mid July.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE
138 Cascade Bend Drive, Ruskin, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2505 sqft
Single family Lennar homes in Southshore/Ruskin! Gorgeous 2 story "Columbia" model 2389 sq ft, five bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with a loft and 2 car garage.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
909 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE
909 Bahia Del Sol Drive, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1104 sqft
INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF THE GULF AND A PRISTINE CANAL AND CONSERVATION AREA. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH PARKING FOR 3 CARS. SPACIOUS OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN. FULL SIZE BALCONIES FROM THE FAMILY ROOM AND THE 3RD FLOOR BEDROOMS.

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
3303 West Shell Point Road
3303 West Shell Point Road, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
2 bedroom,1 bath, laminate flooring, big balcony over looking salt water canal. Shall draft boat ok. Minutes from bay. Living room dining room combination. Parking and storage under unit.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5330 CLOVER MIST DRIVE
5330 Clover Mist Drive, Ruskin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1711 sqft
Single family home is in gated community with a community pool.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
703 Cristelle Jean Dr
703 Christelle Jean Drive, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,537
1963 sqft
Large 4 bedroom with Garage! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history.
Results within 1 mile of Ruskin

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
505 Winterside
505 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2995 sqft
505 Winterside Available 08/01/20 High Quality, Low Maintenance In Resort-Style MiraBay! - A PRIVATE, PRACTICALLY PERFECT APARTMENT ABOVE A 3-CAR GARAGE gives this high-quality, low-maintenance home a huge advantage for the right tenants -- even

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
2011 FALL RIVER COURT
2011 Fall River Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
This Water front property is looking for long term tenant in an age restricted 55+ community to enjoy all that we have to offer.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE
611 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2866 sqft
Check out this incredible new construction home facing an expansive protected conservation in Mira Bay, one of Tampa's premiere master planned waterfront communities! This home boats a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, tiled backsplash,
Results within 5 miles of Ruskin
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
126 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cypressview
1704 AURA COURT
1704 Aura Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1506 sqft
Check this out... This community is it's own little world, easy access to everything Sun City Center has to offer!!! This Partially furnished villa is larger than most.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Lookout Drive
229 Lookout Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1291 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
5103 Brickwood Rise Drive
5103 Brickwood Rise Drive, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1870 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6721 Cambridge Park Dr
6721 Cambridge Park Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2103 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home - Welcome home! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home has the most perfect layout! Enter through the relaxing screened front porch into the living/dining room with beautiful hardwood floors.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10145 Celtic Ash Dr
10145 Celtic Ash Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1862 sqft
Spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car-garage home is a lovely find. The open floor plan offers a living space that works for the entire family with almost 1900 sqft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ruskin, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ruskin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

