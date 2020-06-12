/
3 bedroom apartments
119 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ruskin, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle, Ruskin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1527 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1616 Atlantic Drive
1616 Atlantic Drive, Ruskin, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
2204 4th St SW
2204 4th Street Southwest, Ruskin, FL
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN QUIET RUSKIN COMMUNITY!! THIS FOUR BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME FEATURES NEWER APPLIANCES, SPACIOUS ROOMS AND DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER BATH. PEACEFUL WATERFRONT VIEW FROM THE BACK PORCH.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
2217 Roanoke Springs Drive
2217 Roanoke Springs Drive, Ruskin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
New Price. 3 bed, 2 bath, with a 2 car garage, a very open 1400 sqft of living space, cathedral ceilings, and all new ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1742 MIRA LAGO CIRCLE
1742 Mira Lago Circle, Ruskin, FL
This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage, waterfront home in the gated community of Mira Lago . This home is move in ready and has been recently updated with new floors, fresh interior/exterior paint, and a beautiful lanai area.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
2253 Roanoke Springs Dr
2253 Roanoke Springs Drive, Ruskin, FL
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is the picture of Florida living.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
412 Crichton Street
412 Crichton Street, Ruskin, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 412 Crichton Street in Ruskin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE
138 Cascade Bend Drive, Ruskin, FL
Single family Lennar homes in Southshore/Ruskin! Gorgeous 2 story "Columbia" model 2389 sq ft, five bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with a loft and 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE
529 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2780 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den and bonus room is located in the coveted gated waterfront resort community of MiraBay! In true Florida style, an airy porch welcomes you to the home’s entrance.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
6315 Trent Creek Drive
6315 Trent Creek Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
Available 06/30/20 Fantastic 5 bedroom for rent - Property Id: 290708 This beautiful home is located in the Cypress Creek community. Walk into the spacious foyer that opens into the family room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
14230 War Admiral Place
14230 War Admiral Pl, Sun City Center, FL
14230 War Admiral Place Available 07/01/20 Brand New Townhomes with Amazing Amenities For Lease! 1/2 Month Free!! - Brand new construction in the prestigious Belmont community! This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with a tech nook and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr, Balm, FL
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr Available 07/01/20 Great Family Home - This 4 BR, 2 BA home in family friendly community and awaiting you. Walk through the front door to an open floor plan with high ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
6028 Flora Ter
6028 Flora Terrace, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
6028 Flora Ter Available 06/30/20 Apollo Beach Close to Parks and Beaches!!! - Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today! This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
16260 Amethyst Key
16260 Amethyst Key Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1709 sqft
16260 Amethyst Key - Villa in Valencia Lakes 55+ community (RLNE5745424)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covington Park
6807 Exeter Park Pl
6807 Exeter Park Place, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1208 sqft
Apollo Beach, FL Owner Financing NO BANKS NEEDED - Property Id: 190146 Owner Financing NO BANK REQUIREMENTS Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $184,900 Ranch style home that offers 3 bedroom 2 full baths in Covington Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
5024 Stone Harbor
5024 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
- (RLNE5648826)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
7009 Makers Way
7009 Makers Way, Apollo Beach, FL
Apollo Beach 4 bedroom located in Waterset - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Waterset subdivision. This home features a three way split floor plan with a living/dining great room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
10263 Newminster Loop
10263 Newminster Loop, Apollo Beach, FL
Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home! - This 4-bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
13006 Bridleford Dr
13006 Bridleford Drive, Gibsonton, FL
Spacious 4/2 pool home in Kings Lake!! Formal dining room with separate living room, eat in kitchen and split bedrooms make this the perfect home for entertaining. Walk out the back sliders and enjoy the peaceful pool inside the screened lanai.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
10145 Celtic Ash Dr
10145 Celtic Ash Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
Spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car-garage home is a lovely find. The open floor plan offers a living space that works for the entire family with almost 1900 sqft.
