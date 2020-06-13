57 Apartments for rent in Ruskin, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2204 4th St SW
2204 4th Street Southwest, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1817 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN QUIET RUSKIN COMMUNITY!! THIS FOUR BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME FEATURES NEWER APPLIANCES, SPACIOUS ROOMS AND DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER BATH. PEACEFUL WATERFRONT VIEW FROM THE BACK PORCH.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD
422 Bahia Beach Boulevard, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1258 sqft
ANNUAL, 12 month RENTAL, WATERFRONT town home with metal roof, concrete construction, and 4 spacious terraces to enjoy year round indoor/outdoor living in the seaside village of Little Harbor.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
909 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE
909 Bahia Del Sol Drive, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1104 sqft
INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF THE GULF AND A PRISTINE CANAL AND CONSERVATION AREA. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH PARKING FOR 3 CARS. SPACIOUS OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN. FULL SIZE BALCONIES FROM THE FAMILY ROOM AND THE 3RD FLOOR BEDROOMS.

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
3303 West Shell Point Road
3303 West Shell Point Road, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
2 bedroom,1 bath, laminate flooring, big balcony over looking salt water canal. Shall draft boat ok. Minutes from bay. Living room dining room combination. Parking and storage under unit.
Results within 1 mile of Ruskin

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
529 WINTERSIDE DRIVE
529 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2780 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den and bonus room is located in the coveted gated waterfront resort community of MiraBay! In true Florida style, an airy porch welcomes you to the home’s entrance.
Results within 5 miles of Ruskin
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
136 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
24 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
13006 Bridleford Dr
13006 Bridleford Drive, Gibsonton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1808 sqft
Spacious 4/2 pool home in Kings Lake!! Formal dining room with separate living room, eat in kitchen and split bedrooms make this the perfect home for entertaining. Walk out the back sliders and enjoy the peaceful pool inside the screened lanai.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10145 Celtic Ash Dr
10145 Celtic Ash Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1862 sqft
Spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car-garage home is a lovely find. The open floor plan offers a living space that works for the entire family with almost 1900 sqft.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
10027 Newminster Loop
10027 Newminster Loop, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2117 sqft
PERFECT OPPORTUNITY Awesome four bedroom two and half bathroom home available now with an open family room, dining room concept This property showcases 2117 square feet with huge windows for lots of sunshine, a back patio, spacious backyard and a

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cypressview
1 Unit Available
1715 ATRIUM DRIVE
1715 Atrium Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1387 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL* CAPRI MODEL 2/2/1.5C FURNISHED - DELIGHTFUL ( 1,387 SQ FT) OPEN PLAN with SCREENED PORCH ENTRY. MBR QUEEN with WALK-IN SHOWER. GBR FULL .

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6315 Trent Creek Drive
6315 Trent Creek Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2620 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Fantastic 5 bedroom for rent - Property Id: 290708 This beautiful home is located in the Cypress Creek community. Walk into the spacious foyer that opens into the family room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr, Balm, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1820 sqft
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr Available 07/01/20 Great Family Home - This 4 BR, 2 BA home in family friendly community and awaiting you. Walk through the front door to an open floor plan with high ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
307 KNOTTWOOD COURT
307 Knottwood Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1104 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL* 6/15 - 10/15/2020 LEISURE II FURNISHED 2/2/1C + SCREEN PORCH AND KNOLLS PRIVATE POOL. MBR QUEEN GBR FULL. THE KNOLLS IS A LOVELY TREED AREA with WINDING ROADS WHICH ARE GREAT FOR CYCLISTS AND WALKERS.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westwood Greens Condo
1 Unit Available
310 FAIRSIDE COURT
310 Fairside Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL - 3 MONTH MINIMUM* FURNISHED ON GOLF COURSE DEDHAM MODEL 2/2/2G with SCREEN PORCH ON GOLF COURSE ! NEW CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONER, UPDATED KITCHEN, SPOTLESSLY CLEAN, WASHER / DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER,

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7304 MEETING HOUSE LANE
7304 Meeting House Lane, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2184 sqft
Gorgeous townhome located in the highly desirable Waterset community is available July! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and tons of space in this maintenance-free townhome.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6520 KING PALM WAY
6520 King Palm Way, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1930 sqft
Because You Deserve This Folks!!! When you rent this home you will be moving into an endless vacation type lifestyle! You'll never want to leave! This is, essentially, where your weekend will never end! Florida sunshine! Swimming in your gargantuan

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
15309 VALENCIA DEL SOL STREET
15309 Valencia del Sol St, Wimauma, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2623 sqft
Attention Renters! Luxury is offered to you at this amazing price! 55+ community! Brand new Bellagio Model built by GL Homes, features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, 2623 sqft of heated living space and a beautiful caged in pool.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1802 BEDFORD TERRACE
1802 Bedford Terrace, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This rental condo is in an age restricted community and fully furnished for your comfort. The master bedroom at the back has a walk in closet and has carpet to warm your feet.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10026 IVORY DRIVE
10026 Ivory Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2590 sqft
Welcome Home! This like-new 2,590 square foot open concept home is any entertainers dream. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, there is room for the entire family! The master is on the first floor and the additional three bedrooms are upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5018 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2172 sqft
COME SEE THIS Fabulous fully furnished Marsala Model in the premiere community of Valencia Lakes. This home was a former model and is professionally decorated including many extras. Come home to this magnificent home on the community's BIG LAKE.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
221 SUNSET CREST COURT
221 Sunset Crest Court, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1671 sqft
Beautiful Villa Home Maintenance free in Mira Bay. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove, granite counter tops and 42" cabinets and a large pantry. Master bedroom is king size with extra large closet.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
706 W BROCKTON PLACE
706 West Brocton Place, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
992 sqft
Annual furnished rental in one of Florida's premier 55+ communities. Beautifully updated home, with great furnishings and golf cart for use – ready to move right in! The home features an open floor plan with 2 Bedrooms/1.5 Baths, and one car garage.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
South Fork
1 Unit Available
10610 Little Bend Lane
10610 Little Bend Lane, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2182 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,182 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ruskin, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ruskin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

