Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog park gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna cats allowed trash valet

Sheltering trees and dappled shade. Still ponds and gracious lawns. Shadetree was designed to be home to simple luxury that is in harmony with its lush natural surroundings. Instead of one large looming building, Shadetree is a collection of smaller buildings sitting gently on the land as a community. The apartments are as spacious, well planned spaces for todays lifestyles, with generous windows framing expansive green views. The semi-private entries and optional attached garages bring a sensibility to the buildings which have been ideally sited to provide a sense of peace and place. Located in Ruskin with easy access to Riverview & surrounding areas, but miles from ordinary.