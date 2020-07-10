/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM
64 Apartments for rent in Ruskin, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2204 4th St SW
2204 4th Street Southwest, Ruskin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1817 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2-bathroom single family house in Ruskin Community available for rent in mid July.
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
422 BAHIA BEACH BOULEVARD
422 Bahia Beach Boulevard, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1258 sqft
ANNUAL, 12 month RENTAL, WATERFRONT town home with metal roof, concrete construction, and 4 spacious terraces to enjoy year round indoor/outdoor living in the seaside village of Little Harbor.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
138 CASCADE BEND DRIVE
138 Cascade Bend Drive, Ruskin, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2505 sqft
Single family Lennar homes in Southshore/Ruskin! Gorgeous 2 story "Columbia" model 2389 sq ft, five bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with a loft and 2 car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
909 BAHIA DEL SOL DRIVE
909 Bahia Del Sol Drive, Ruskin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1104 sqft
INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF THE GULF AND A PRISTINE CANAL AND CONSERVATION AREA. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH PARKING FOR 3 CARS. SPACIOUS OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN. FULL SIZE BALCONIES FROM THE FAMILY ROOM AND THE 3RD FLOOR BEDROOMS.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5330 CLOVER MIST DRIVE
5330 Clover Mist Drive, Ruskin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1711 sqft
Single family home is in gated community with a community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Ruskin
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
505 Winterside
505 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2995 sqft
505 Winterside Available 08/01/20 High Quality, Low Maintenance In Resort-Style MiraBay! - A PRIVATE, PRACTICALLY PERFECT APARTMENT ABOVE A 3-CAR GARAGE gives this high-quality, low-maintenance home a huge advantage for the right tenants -- even
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
2011 FALL RIVER COURT
2011 Fall River Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
This Water front property is looking for long term tenant in an age restricted 55+ community to enjoy all that we have to offer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
611 WINTERSIDE DRIVE
611 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2866 sqft
Check out this incredible new construction home facing an expansive protected conservation in Mira Bay, one of Tampa's premiere master planned waterfront communities! This home boats a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, tiled backsplash,
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
1012 NEWPOINT LOOP
1012 Newpoint Loop, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY FURNISHINGS BROCKTON MODEL * 2/2/1.
Results within 5 miles of Ruskin
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
127 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
11317 ALACHUA CREEK LANE
11317 Alachua Creek Ln, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2095 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 20TH. The Picasso floorplan is one of MI Homes’ most popular plans. This brand-new home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a flex room. Gorgeous ceramic tile runs through the main living area.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
201 KINGS BOULEVARD
201 Kings Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
Great Opportunity to live in a premier recreation 55 plus community. All you need is a toothbrush and a suitcase! This completely furnished home has two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open living area. The home also has a screened in Florida room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
2232 GRENADIER DRIVE
2232 Grenadier Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
984 sqft
UNFURNISHED STUART model 2/2/2C LOTS OF NEW . . . NEW KITCHEN w GRANITE ! Lovely PLUSH BEIGE Carpet thru-out. BONUS ROOM = OFFICE, SIDE DEN - you define. You pay rent of $ 1400. plus electric and renter's insurance .
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cypressview
1715 ATRIUM DRIVE
1715 Atrium Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1387 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL* CAPRI MODEL 2/2/1.5C FURNISHED - DELIGHTFUL ( 1,387 SQ FT) OPEN PLAN with SCREENED PORCH ENTRY. MBR QUEEN with WALK-IN SHOWER. GBR FULL .
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point Condominiums
301 ANDOVER PLACE S
301 Andover Place South, Sun City Center, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY - *SUMMER RENTAL* GABLE 1/1.5/1C FURNISHED NO PETS * NO SMOKING MBR QUEEN - FLAT SCREEN - FULL SIZE WASHER / DRYER - GLASS ENCLOSED LANAI - QUIET DEAD END STREET - ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Belle Chase Coop
1508 CHEVY CHASE DRIVE
1508 Chevy Chase Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1266 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY ANNUAL POPULAR 1266 SQ FT T-2 model 2/2/1G UNFURNISHED NO CARPET - LAMINATE THRU-OUT. TENANT PAYS RENT, UTILITIES LESS WATER/SEWER, SCC COMMUNITY ASSN DUES FOR YEAR @ $ 300. PER PERSON.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6309 SHORE VISTA PLACE
6309 Shore Vista Place, Apollo Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2184 sqft
Modern design and quality finishes make this Waterset townhouse a dream.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1595 sqft
You dont want to wait to schedule your private showing for this newly constructed townhouse! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft will meet all your needs. The first level has an open floor plan with all tile and a great view to the ammenities.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
St George
1357 NEW BEDFORD DRIVE
1357 New Bedford Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY ANNUAL CAMBRIDGE model 2BR/1.5 BATH/1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Coop
1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD
1204 North Pebble Beach Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1266 sqft
This unfurnished rental home is in an age restricted community called Sun City Center. Conveniently located across from the clubhouse and all that happens here you'll have access to Pools, recreation, fitness, bus trips and more.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
15530 Long Cypress Drive
15530 Long Cypress Drive, Sun City Center, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2754 sqft
Annual. Available July 1. Unfurnished. Very spacious 2 story 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE
15954 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2538 sqft
This gorgeous “BELLAGIO MODEL” home is waiting for you! No need to build your own house, RENT IT INSTEAD! Enter through the front glass entry door, the 3 bedrooms plus a den and 3 full baths will immediately be wowed.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Lake Coop
1703 AMHURST CIRCLE
1703 Amhurst Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
SOUTH LAKE ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. THIS HOME WILL BE READY AND WAITING FOR YOU! ENJOY LIVING IN THIS AMAZING SUPER CLEAN TURN-KEY FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL! 2 Bedroom-2 Bath Lakefront Single Family home with an amazing Florida Room.
