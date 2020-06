Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

SPACIOUS TWO STOREY 4 BED 3 BATH TOWNHOME IN GATED SHOMA TOWNHOMES! “A” RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR WELLINGTON MALL, HOSPITAL AND MAJOR HIGHWAY. THIS LAKE FRONT TOWN HOME FEATURES ONE BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS AND SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN UPSTAIRS WITH NEW CARPET. THE WASHER AND DRYER ARE UPSTAIRS IN THE SEPARATE ROOM. MOVE IN REQUEST FIRST, LAST AND SECURITY. PETS ARE WELCOME WITH A REFUNDABLE PET FEE.