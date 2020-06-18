All apartments in Royal Palm Beach
Location

2205 Arterra Ct, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

Magnificent move in ready 3 bedrooms 2 and a half baths home has become available in the much sought after community of PortoSol. Come over and fall in love with this home that offers spacious living areas, updated kitchen with an island, natural light all throughout, custom made walk in closet, covered patio to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, a loft that can be converted into an extra room, a den in the lower level and so much more. Located within a cul-de sac this is the property you will want to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Arterra Court have any available units?
2205 Arterra Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2205 Arterra Court have?
Some of 2205 Arterra Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Arterra Court currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Arterra Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Arterra Court pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Arterra Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Palm Beach.
Does 2205 Arterra Court offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Arterra Court does offer parking.
Does 2205 Arterra Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 Arterra Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Arterra Court have a pool?
No, 2205 Arterra Court does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Arterra Court have accessible units?
No, 2205 Arterra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Arterra Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Arterra Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Arterra Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 Arterra Court does not have units with air conditioning.
