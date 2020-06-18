2205 Arterra Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Magnificent move in ready 3 bedrooms 2 and a half baths home has become available in the much sought after community of PortoSol. Come over and fall in love with this home that offers spacious living areas, updated kitchen with an island, natural light all throughout, custom made walk in closet, covered patio to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, a loft that can be converted into an extra room, a den in the lower level and so much more. Located within a cul-de sac this is the property you will want to call home!