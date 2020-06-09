192 Gulfstream Circle

Amenities

Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more. All of the bedrooms are spacious and outside you can enjoy a beautiful backyard backing up to a natural preserve, with no neighbors behind you. This wonderful community offers its residents many resort style amenities including tennis & basketball courts, a lovely pool, and plenty of biking and jogging trails.Looking to sell a home or want a quick home valuation www.HomeValuePalmBeach.com. For more information on this home please call Jeff Tricoli at 561-220-2288, email info@tricoliteam.com or visit www.192gulfstreamcircle.com