Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This is truly a home away from home, A lot of love has gone into preparation to make this your idea home. Awesome place to spend your winter . Nicely furnished, with all the amenities for a comfortable and enjoyable stay. Close to everything. Perfect pool area for your family entertainment included tiki bar, grilling area.