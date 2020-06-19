2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Imagine yourself in this spacious, stylish home! Featuring beautiful curb appeal and landscaping, the inviting space includes vinyl plank floors, stylish lighting fixtures, large windows, and an open floor plan. The modern kitchen provides fresh cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The huge master bathroom boasts dual sinks and plenty of cabinet space. This home won't last long. Apply online today!

See the floorplan in the photo gallery to picture yourself in this home.

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.