All apartments in Rockledge
Find more places like
2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockledge, FL
/
2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:19 PM

2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE

2270 Bridgeport Cir · (855) 406-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rockledge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2270 Bridgeport Cir, Rockledge, FL 32955
Phillips Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Imagine yourself in this spacious, stylish home! Featuring beautiful curb appeal and landscaping, the inviting space includes vinyl plank floors, stylish lighting fixtures, large windows, and an open floor plan. The modern kitchen provides fresh cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The huge master bathroom boasts dual sinks and plenty of cabinet space. This home won't last long. Apply online today!
See the floorplan in the photo gallery to picture yourself in this home.
Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE have any available units?
2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE have?
Some of 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockledge.
Does 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2270 BRIDGEPORT CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln
Rockledge, FL 32955
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln
Rockledge, FL 32955

Similar Pages

Rockledge 1 BedroomsRockledge 2 BedroomsRockledge Apartments with GymRockledge Apartments with ParkingRockledge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLIndialantic, FLDeBary, FLSebastian, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida