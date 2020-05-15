All apartments in Rockledge
1675 S Fiske Boulevard

1675 South Fiske Boulevard · (321) 254-1353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1675 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL 32955
Rockledge Country Club Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 229 G · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
extra storage
internet access
Welcome to Casa Verde! WATER, BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET (WIFI) is already included in this Rent. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is on the second floor with a screened large balcony accessed from the living room and master bedroom with views of the community pool and the Rockledge Golf Course. Additional storage off the patio. With easy access to 520 and I-95, this unit is close to shopping, restaurants, and plenty of entertainment with Orlando, Port Canaveral & Beaches close at hand. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 S Fiske Boulevard have any available units?
1675 S Fiske Boulevard has a unit available for $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1675 S Fiske Boulevard have?
Some of 1675 S Fiske Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1675 S Fiske Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1675 S Fiske Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 S Fiske Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1675 S Fiske Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockledge.
Does 1675 S Fiske Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1675 S Fiske Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1675 S Fiske Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1675 S Fiske Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 S Fiske Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1675 S Fiske Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1675 S Fiske Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1675 S Fiske Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 S Fiske Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1675 S Fiske Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1675 S Fiske Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1675 S Fiske Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
