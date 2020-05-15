1675 S Fiske Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pool ceiling fan hot tub extra storage internet access

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access

Welcome to Casa Verde! WATER, BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET (WIFI) is already included in this Rent. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is on the second floor with a screened large balcony accessed from the living room and master bedroom with views of the community pool and the Rockledge Golf Course. Additional storage off the patio. With easy access to 520 and I-95, this unit is close to shopping, restaurants, and plenty of entertainment with Orlando, Port Canaveral & Beaches close at hand. Make your appointment today!