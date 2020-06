Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill

Spectacular panoramic ocean views from all three sides of this direct ocean condo on Singer Island noted for its wide beaches. Meticulously kept two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and very nicely furnished with king bed in master and queen bed in guest. Not only do you have the ocean outside your window, but also a magnificent pool with barbecue. Storage unit has beach chairs and umbrella for tenant's use. Shopping and restaurants also close by!