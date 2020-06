Amenities

Come and tour this lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home located just off congress avenue and martin luther king blvd . Freshly painted interior and exterior , Nicely done bath room , Fence in backyard with wrap around driveway and 1 car carport . Centrally located close to a lot of schools , churches , shopping and much more .