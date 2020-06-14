101 Apartments for rent in Gibsonton, FL with garage

Gibsonton, Florida, is known as Showtown and Freaktown USA. The city has been the winter home for a large population of circus and carnival sideshow performers for nearly 70 years.

Welcome to Gibtown, the popular home of showmen and misfits. Located 10 miles south of Tampa, Gibsonton was the popular roosting place of modern-day nomads: circus folks who drew crowds with their oddities. Elsewhere, they were social outcasts; but here in this town, they were the stars. That is, when they weren't somewhere else entertaining people with their special skills. Most of the famous misfits have retired or passed by now, and a tour of its neighborhood won't give you a glimpse of The Giant and his Half-Girl wife who, with their oddities, kind of placed Gibsonton on the map. But with the presence of amusement rides, descendants of the original circus folks, nostalgic stories and probably an elephant here and there (or some other exotic animals, if you're lucky), there's a sense of quirkiness to this city you won't be able to find elsewhere.