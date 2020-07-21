All apartments in Riverview
9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE
Location

9946 Hound Chase Drive, Riverview, FL 33534

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Practically NEW and HIGHLY energy efficient 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhome. WANT TO SAVE ON YOUR ELECTRIC BILL? This home has low-e windows, a radiant barrier to keep the attic cool, and energy-efficient appliances. Water and trash is included!! Other additional features the home has are a high quality water softener, Ring doorbell, extra large screened-in lanai, and washer and dryer. The "open" first floor has a larger kitchen, dining, and living combo along with a half bath. This walks out to a lanai about twice the size of other lanais. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, including the master which will fit your king size along all your clothes in the walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are a decent size as well. Call now as this home won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have any available units?
9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have?
Some of 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
