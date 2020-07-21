9946 HOUND CHASE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Practically NEW and HIGHLY energy efficient 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhome. WANT TO SAVE ON YOUR ELECTRIC BILL? This home has low-e windows, a radiant barrier to keep the attic cool, and energy-efficient appliances. Water and trash is included!! Other additional features the home has are a high quality water softener, Ring doorbell, extra large screened-in lanai, and washer and dryer. The "open" first floor has a larger kitchen, dining, and living combo along with a half bath. This walks out to a lanai about twice the size of other lanais. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, including the master which will fit your king size along all your clothes in the walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are a decent size as well. Call now as this home won't last long!!!