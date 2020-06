Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated media room ice maker range

Completely renovated, Brand new appliances and new flooring throughout.The interior is absolutely stunning. This beauty has your name on it. Beautiful 3/2 is something you will love to come home to. Great school and location I 75,301, Restaurants, movie theaters. close to malls and more.