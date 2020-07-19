7801 Hancock St

Amenities

Newly Renovated Charming Bungalow in Riverview! - **Please call Chris Thompson at (813) 773-8225 for information on this home.** Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom charming bungalow with HUGE yard for your boat, RV and more. Super clean with new A/C, carpet, roof and paint. Two living rooms for entertaining, kitchen overlooks one living area, plus a den for morning coffee. Located in Riverview with access to tons of amenities, easy access to interstate, airport, shopping and restaurants. **Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), rent and security deposit.**



No Cats Allowed



