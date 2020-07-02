All apartments in Riverview
7266 Bucks Ford Dr
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

7266 Bucks Ford Dr

7266 Bucks Ford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7266 Bucks Ford Drive, Riverview, FL 33578
Lake St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
7266 Bucks Ford Dr Available 12/28/19 Beautiful Home Available January 1st, 2020 move in. 4bd/3ba/3cg $2400mo - Elegant home in popular Lake St Charles. You will fall in love with the 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home with a heated pool on conservation lot backing up to nature trail. The large gourmet kitchen offers granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, cooking island & breakfast bar that is open to the spacious family room with plenty of light and sliding glass doors leading out to screened in pool area with brick pavers, plenty of decking, outdoor kitchen & surround sound. Large master suite offers 2 walk-in closets, dual vanities, garden tub w/separate walk-in shower. Tastefully painted w/neutral colors through out make this home very comfortable. Fantastic open floor plan w/guest suite & private bath in the back of the home for complete privacy. Great location w/in minutes to I-75, restaurants & shopping.

(RLNE4512515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7266 Bucks Ford Dr have any available units?
7266 Bucks Ford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 7266 Bucks Ford Dr have?
Some of 7266 Bucks Ford Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7266 Bucks Ford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7266 Bucks Ford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7266 Bucks Ford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7266 Bucks Ford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7266 Bucks Ford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7266 Bucks Ford Dr offers parking.
Does 7266 Bucks Ford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7266 Bucks Ford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7266 Bucks Ford Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7266 Bucks Ford Dr has a pool.
Does 7266 Bucks Ford Dr have accessible units?
No, 7266 Bucks Ford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7266 Bucks Ford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7266 Bucks Ford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

