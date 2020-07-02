Amenities

7266 Bucks Ford Dr Available 12/28/19 Beautiful Home Available January 1st, 2020 move in. 4bd/3ba/3cg $2400mo - Elegant home in popular Lake St Charles. You will fall in love with the 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home with a heated pool on conservation lot backing up to nature trail. The large gourmet kitchen offers granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, cooking island & breakfast bar that is open to the spacious family room with plenty of light and sliding glass doors leading out to screened in pool area with brick pavers, plenty of decking, outdoor kitchen & surround sound. Large master suite offers 2 walk-in closets, dual vanities, garden tub w/separate walk-in shower. Tastefully painted w/neutral colors through out make this home very comfortable. Fantastic open floor plan w/guest suite & private bath in the back of the home for complete privacy. Great location w/in minutes to I-75, restaurants & shopping.



(RLNE4512515)