Last updated January 19 2020 at 12:58 AM

7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE

7226 Bucks Ford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7226 Bucks Ford Drive, Riverview, FL 33578
Lake St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a three-car garage, a covered entrance, and a gorgeous lawn, while the backyard is complete with a shaded patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and recessed lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, an island, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE have any available units?
7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE have?
Some of 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7226 BUCKS FORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
