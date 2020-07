Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Hurry before this spacious 4BR/2.5BA home with 3095 sq' of living space is gone. There is real wood cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen. There is a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Downstairs includes designer ceramic tile ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. There is a huge living room, dining room and family room are. There is also a large utility room with a washer and dryer for your convenience.



