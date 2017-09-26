Amenities

6834 Dartmouth HIll St Available 05/15/20 RIVERVIEW: St Charles Place - Townhome Community AVAILABLE MAY 15th! - Beautiful townhouse in desirable St. Charles Place community. Enjoy your morning coffee out on the private back patio with a view of the pond. The kitchen has ample storage and counter space, including a closet pantry. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms and baths with a generous sized laundry room. There is even an extra storage room under the stairway. There is a half bath located downstairs which is great for when you are entertaining guests. The kitchen is open to the family room and dining room.

Enjoy the amenities of this lovely community located just minutes to US-301, I-I-75, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more. AVAILABLE MAY 15th!



FEATURES:

2 Story Townhome

All Kitchen Appliances

Family Room

Dining Room

Half Bath

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Wood, Carpet and Tile flooring

Patio with View of Pond

Water/sewer/trash are included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



SCHOOLS:

Symmes Elementary

Giunta Middle

Spoto High



If HOA has an application process, approved applicant is responsible for all HOA application fees, amenities fees, gate cards/remotes, etc.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE1858393)