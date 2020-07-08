All apartments in Riverview
6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET

6832 Dartmouth Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

6832 Dartmouth Hill Street, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom town home in St. Charles Place. This town home has tile downstairs and in all wet areas. It boasts a kitchen with breakfast bar, a living/dining room combo, and a half bathroom downstairs. Upstairs has the walk in laundry room, a master suite with bathroom and dual closest, and a guest bedroom that has it's own attached bathroom. Home is beautifully maintained and just received a new AC. Home has stainless steel dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. It also has a washer and dryer! Has a gorgeous view of the pond and is within a block of the community pool. Come see this one today before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET have any available units?
6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET have?
Some of 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET offer parking?
No, 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET have a pool?
Yes, 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET has a pool.
Does 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET has units with dishwashers.

