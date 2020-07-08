6832 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom town home in St. Charles Place. This town home has tile downstairs and in all wet areas. It boasts a kitchen with breakfast bar, a living/dining room combo, and a half bathroom downstairs. Upstairs has the walk in laundry room, a master suite with bathroom and dual closest, and a guest bedroom that has it's own attached bathroom. Home is beautifully maintained and just received a new AC. Home has stainless steel dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. It also has a washer and dryer! Has a gorgeous view of the pond and is within a block of the community pool. Come see this one today before it's too late!