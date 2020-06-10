All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:50 PM

6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE

6456 Cypressdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6456 Cypressdale Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
media room
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
Cozy move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Villages of Bloomingdale. This freshly painted 2nd floor unit has a spacious open floor plan. The unit has a very fresh and airy vibe with two generous size bedrooms. The master bedroom is large with a walk-in-closet and large bathroom. The unit is also equipped with a laundry center so you don't have to go out to do laundry. The kitchen is appointed with a fridge, dishwasher, range, and microwave. This community is in the heart of everything. At the entrance is a Xtreme Xscape movie theater, 1/2 mile from an I-75 on ramp, mall and restaurants within a 5 minute drive. What more could you ask for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE have any available units?
6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa