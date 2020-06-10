6456 CYPRESSDALE DRIVE

Amenities

Cozy move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Villages of Bloomingdale. This freshly painted 2nd floor unit has a spacious open floor plan. The unit has a very fresh and airy vibe with two generous size bedrooms. The master bedroom is large with a walk-in-closet and large bathroom. The unit is also equipped with a laundry center so you don't have to go out to do laundry. The kitchen is appointed with a fridge, dishwasher, range, and microwave. This community is in the heart of everything. At the entrance is a Xtreme Xscape movie theater, 1/2 mile from an I-75 on ramp, mall and restaurants within a 5 minute drive. What more could you ask for.