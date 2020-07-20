6340 Osprey Lake Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6d718404f ---- Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse at 1360 square feet located in the GATED Osprey Run community. Open & spacious Living Room/Dining Room combination with a separate Family Room with wood laminate floors. Full kitchen with all appliances, lots of cabinets, closet pantry, plenty of counter top space, breakfast bar & tile floors. Nicely bedrooms upstairs with private bathrooms in each room. Vaulted ceilings, neutral paint colors & ceiling fans throughout. inside Utility Room with a washer & dryer included. Large screened lanai with a storage closet overlooking a scenic pond and conservation area. water.sewer, trash & lawn mowing service included in rent. assigned parking space right out front of property. Community pool and playground. Located close to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways. Easy access to I-75 & I-275, US Highway 301, Bloomingdale Blvd, Crosstown Expressway. This is a must see. NO PETS ALLOWED. REQUIRED HOA APPLICATION & REQUIRED HOA APPLICATION FEE OF $50 PER ADULT.



$50 PER ADULT HOA APPLICATION FEE & HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS