All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 6340 Osprey Lake Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
6340 Osprey Lake Cir
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:06 AM

6340 Osprey Lake Cir

6340 Osprey Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6340 Osprey Lake Circle, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6d718404f ---- Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse at 1360 square feet located in the GATED Osprey Run community. Open & spacious Living Room/Dining Room combination with a separate Family Room with wood laminate floors. Full kitchen with all appliances, lots of cabinets, closet pantry, plenty of counter top space, breakfast bar & tile floors. Nicely bedrooms upstairs with private bathrooms in each room. Vaulted ceilings, neutral paint colors & ceiling fans throughout. inside Utility Room with a washer & dryer included. Large screened lanai with a storage closet overlooking a scenic pond and conservation area. water.sewer, trash & lawn mowing service included in rent. assigned parking space right out front of property. Community pool and playground. Located close to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways. Easy access to I-75 & I-275, US Highway 301, Bloomingdale Blvd, Crosstown Expressway. This is a must see. NO PETS ALLOWED. REQUIRED HOA APPLICATION & REQUIRED HOA APPLICATION FEE OF $50 PER ADULT.

$50 PER ADULT HOA APPLICATION FEE & HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6340 Osprey Lake Cir have any available units?
6340 Osprey Lake Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6340 Osprey Lake Cir have?
Some of 6340 Osprey Lake Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6340 Osprey Lake Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6340 Osprey Lake Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6340 Osprey Lake Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6340 Osprey Lake Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6340 Osprey Lake Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6340 Osprey Lake Cir offers parking.
Does 6340 Osprey Lake Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6340 Osprey Lake Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6340 Osprey Lake Cir have a pool?
Yes, 6340 Osprey Lake Cir has a pool.
Does 6340 Osprey Lake Cir have accessible units?
No, 6340 Osprey Lake Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6340 Osprey Lake Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6340 Osprey Lake Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa