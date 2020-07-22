All apartments in Riverview
6142 Olivedale Dr
Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:36 AM

6142 Olivedale Dr

6142 Olivedale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6142 Olivedale Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story townhome situated in a GATED Riverview community just minutes from I-75 and the Selmon Expressway. Great split floor plan upstairs offers a laundry area equipped with a WASHER & DRYER and TWO MASTER BEDROOMS both with their own en-suite bathroom. One with an oversized WALK-IN CLOSET that will surprise you. Downstairs find the living room with a high ceiling and large windows that really makes this a bright space! Fully equipped kitchen with all appliances, a closet pantry and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining room. Just off the kitchen is a half bath for added convenience. Large sliding glass doors lead to a COVERED PATIO providing plenty of natural light and a wooded view. This gated community has a swimming pool and fitness center. Easy commute to Downtown, MacDill AFB, Tampa Airport, St. Pete and Clearwater beaches. WATER, GARBAGE, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. Call today to schedule your private viewing! AVAILABLE NOW!

Call Alex Roman for more information at (813) 382-0014 or email at alex@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6142 Olivedale Dr have any available units?
6142 Olivedale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6142 Olivedale Dr have?
Some of 6142 Olivedale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6142 Olivedale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6142 Olivedale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6142 Olivedale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6142 Olivedale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6142 Olivedale Dr offer parking?
No, 6142 Olivedale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6142 Olivedale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6142 Olivedale Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6142 Olivedale Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6142 Olivedale Dr has a pool.
Does 6142 Olivedale Dr have accessible units?
No, 6142 Olivedale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6142 Olivedale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6142 Olivedale Dr has units with dishwashers.
