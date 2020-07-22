6142 Olivedale Dr

Amenities

Large 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story townhome situated in a GATED Riverview community just minutes from I-75 and the Selmon Expressway. Great split floor plan upstairs offers a laundry area equipped with a WASHER & DRYER and TWO MASTER BEDROOMS both with their own en-suite bathroom. One with an oversized WALK-IN CLOSET that will surprise you. Downstairs find the living room with a high ceiling and large windows that really makes this a bright space! Fully equipped kitchen with all appliances, a closet pantry and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining room. Just off the kitchen is a half bath for added convenience. Large sliding glass doors lead to a COVERED PATIO providing plenty of natural light and a wooded view. This gated community has a swimming pool and fitness center. Easy commute to Downtown, MacDill AFB, Tampa Airport, St. Pete and Clearwater beaches. WATER, GARBAGE, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. Call today to schedule your private viewing! AVAILABLE NOW!



Call Alex Roman for more information at (813) 382-0014 or email at alex@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com