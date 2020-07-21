1414 TRAIL BOSS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage media room

Great Elementary School !!! Move-in ready!!! Gated community!! Fenced!!! Upgraded laminate flooring!!! Brand new carpet and kitchen and second bathroom tile!!! Freshly painted interior!!!! This beautiful spacious home is located in a gated community with a playground for the kids directly across the street. This 3 bed 2 baths 2 car garage has extra room can be an office, living room or playroom. All appliances even washer and dryer are included in this lease, this home features brand new carpet, volume ceilings, separate laundry room with cabinet, fenced backyard, Split floor plan, eating space in the kitchen with the island. Master bath features a large shower, double vanities, and two walk-in closets. It's only minutes from the crosstown and I-75. Shopping center and Movie Theater, restaurants are all nearby. Most important is rate A Elementary School.