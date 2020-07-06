13607 Ogakor Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with lots of outdoor space and a screened-in patio area for your enjoyment and morning coffee. The interior feature's title throughout, lots of natural lighting and a centrally located kitchen that is equipped with a breakfast bar, nice cabinetry, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today! Community Pool!



View the you tube videohttps://youtu.be/P504KcZ_ZKQ



$1650 Monthly Rent

$1650 Deposit

Call Johana 813 333 2332