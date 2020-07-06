All apartments in Riverview
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:44 AM

13607 Ogakor Dr

13607 Ogakor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13607 Ogakor Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with lots of outdoor space and a screened-in patio area for your enjoyment and morning coffee. The interior feature's title throughout, lots of natural lighting and a centrally located kitchen that is equipped with a breakfast bar, nice cabinetry, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today! Community Pool!

View the you tube videohttps://youtu.be/P504KcZ_ZKQ

$1650 Monthly Rent
$1650 Deposit
Call Johana 813 333 2332

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13607 Ogakor Dr have any available units?
13607 Ogakor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13607 Ogakor Dr have?
Some of 13607 Ogakor Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13607 Ogakor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13607 Ogakor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13607 Ogakor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13607 Ogakor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13607 Ogakor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13607 Ogakor Dr offers parking.
Does 13607 Ogakor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13607 Ogakor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13607 Ogakor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13607 Ogakor Dr has a pool.
Does 13607 Ogakor Dr have accessible units?
No, 13607 Ogakor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13607 Ogakor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13607 Ogakor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

