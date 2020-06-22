All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

13463 Fladgate Mark Dr

13463 Fladgate Mark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13463 Fladgate Mark Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spectacular 4/2.5 Home Located in Desirable South Fork! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Located in desirable South Fork, this home has LOTS to offer with four LARGE bedrooms and an upstairs laundry room, a living room/dining room combo, kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and an eat-in space in the kitchen and a large family room. Master bedroom offers a garden soaking tub with separate stand up shower. The backyard is HUGE, fully fenced and backs up to a pond, so no backyard neighbors. Conveniently located to i-75, Crosstown Expressway, MacDill AFB, shops, restaurants, and a short drive to some of the most beautiful Florida gulf coast beaches you will ever see!

Also offered as a corporate rental for a different rate.
Please call for details.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions you may also contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3968198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr have any available units?
13463 Fladgate Mark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr have?
Some of 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13463 Fladgate Mark Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr offer parking?
No, 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr have a pool?
No, 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr have accessible units?
No, 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13463 Fladgate Mark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
