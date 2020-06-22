13463 Fladgate Mark Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spectacular 4/2.5 Home Located in Desirable South Fork! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Located in desirable South Fork, this home has LOTS to offer with four LARGE bedrooms and an upstairs laundry room, a living room/dining room combo, kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and an eat-in space in the kitchen and a large family room. Master bedroom offers a garden soaking tub with separate stand up shower. The backyard is HUGE, fully fenced and backs up to a pond, so no backyard neighbors. Conveniently located to i-75, Crosstown Expressway, MacDill AFB, shops, restaurants, and a short drive to some of the most beautiful Florida gulf coast beaches you will ever see!



Also offered as a corporate rental for a different rate.

Please call for details.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions you may also contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Pets Allowed



